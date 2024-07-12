Indian 2 Twitter review: Kamal Haasan can't save this ‘sinking ship’, Shankar's film is a ‘wasted opportunity’

Indian 2 Twitter review: Fans of Shankar and Kamal Haasan's 1996 cult vigilante film Indian have waited for almost 2 decades for the sequel. However, if reactions on X are anything to go by, those who caught the early morning shows of the film have been left unimpressed. (Also Read – Theatrical releases this week: Sarfira, Indian 2, Fly Me To The Moon and more) Indian 2 Twitter review: The internet calls Kamal Haasan's film a 'disaster'

What are fans saying?

An X user wrote on Friday morning, “#Indian2 - Underwhelming Performances Even the talented #KamalHaasan can't save this sinking ship. His character feels like a rehashing of his previous roles, lacking the depth and nuance that made him a legend. The supporting cast fares no better that fail to leave an impact."

Another posted, "this movie is a total disaster except grandeur in every frames. though the closing shots offered some optimism, it felt more like a 2.58-hour prelude to the #Indian3, which is something I personally don't want to happen." “Shankar had no idea what to do with this grand-scale film. Loud BGM, terrible music. Writing, makeup, and editing teams should be fired immediately. #KamalHaasan was ok, but his get-up (makeup) looks stupid. Interval block and Climax were fine,” read a third tweet, while a fourth one stated, “The worst part to believe in #Indian2 for me is with some varma hypnosis #KamalHaasan gets 6 packs in climax Was it even @shankarshanmugh idea to bring that in ?”

However, some were hopeful that what was missing in Indian 2 would be more than made up for by Indian 3, slated to release in cinemas next year. “Hope #indian3 will be the answer. #KamalHaasan sir gave his full efforts to pull a decent one (applause emoji). #Siddharth done his job perfect. Comedies is like only drizzles. #ComeBackIndian needs a strong comeback (red heart emoji),” wrote a user.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 features an ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. It is produced by Lyca Productions and has also released in Hindi and Telugu as Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2 respectively.