Theatrical releases this week: Sarfira, Indian 2, Fly Me To The Moon and more

Theatrical releases this week: This week's movie lineup has a mix of stories that'll inspire you to ones that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. Pick from options in Hindi, Tamil or English films offering everything from romance and historical intrigue to hard-hitting action and horror. Take a look at what's on offer this Friday. Theatrical releases this week: Radhika Madan, Akshay Kumar in Sarfira and Kamal Haasan in Indian 2,

Sarfira (Hindi)

Sudha Kongara’s Hindi remake Sarfira of her Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru stars Akshay Kumar as Vir Mhatre, a man who dreams of democratising air travel by launching a low-cost airline. Despite facing hurdles from those within the aviation industry, he is determined to bring about a change at any cost. The film is based on GR Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, and the original won five National Awards. Sarfira also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. Suriya, who headlined the Tamil version, will play a cameo.

Fly Me To The Moon (English)

Set during the 1960s Space Race, this Greg Berlanti-directorial stars Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, the no-nonsense director of NASA’s Apollo 11 Moon launch. Scarlett Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a quick-witted marketing specialist tasked with staging a ‘backup’ for a fake moon landing. Cole and Kelly are in a hilarious tug-of-war while making history, with their quarrels leading to an unexpected romance. With pressure mounting, their relationship becomes the heart of this tale. The film also features Ray Romano, Woody Harrelson, and Jim Rash.

Indian 2 (Tamil)

Shankar’s Indian 2, which is releasing as Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu and Hindustani 2 in Hindi, is the sequel to his 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, a role that required him to sit in the makeup chair for seven hours. A freedom fighter-turned-vigilante, Senapathy is older, deadlier and wiser this time around. With his motto being zero tolerance for corruption, it sees him return from Hong Kong to India. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Brahmanandam and SJ Suryah also star in the sequel. Indian 3 is already in the works.

Longlegs (English)

Longlegs is a horror-thriller directed by Osgood Perkins and starring Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, and Alicia Witt. Maika plays FBI agent Lee Harker, a promising recruit assigned to an unsolved serial killer case. Nicolas plays Longlegs, the serial killer in question. As Lee digs deeper, she uncovers unsettling connections to occult practices and discovers a personal link between them both. She must now stop him before he strikes again. Osgood is the son of Anthony Perkins of Psycho-fame. Early reviews of the film have compared it to thrillers like Silence of the Lambs and Se7en.