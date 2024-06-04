Lenny Kravits slips details about daughter Zoë Kravitz’s wedding to Channing Tatum next year

Lenny Kravitz recently appeared on a BBC podcast where he inadvertently revealed some details about his daughter Zoë Kravitz's relationship. The proud dad mentioned that weddings are on the horizon for Zoë and Channing Tatum, stating, "We’re going to have a wedding next year," as reported by Vanity Fair. While Lenny himself is in search of a life partner, he expressed immense happiness about his daughter's relationship with the American actor. Wedding bells for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz next year(Twitter)

Lenny showered compliments on Tatum, and said ‘he’s really a great guy’

Continuing to discuss Zoë and Tatum, Lenny acknowledged the actor's warm and welcome addition to the family. According to Vanity Fair, he stated, "He fits and they’re in love. He was raised well, so, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so he’s become part of the family quite quickly."

When asked if he plans to perform at his daughter’s wedding, the multi-instrumentalist replied, “I don’t think so. [I’ll] just be hanging out.” Recently Lenny was in talks as he talked about celibacy practices and how it has been 9 years since his last relationship.

Zoë and Tatum’s relationship timeline

The wedding next year will be a second marriage for both Zoë and Tatum. The rumours of them dating sparked in 2021 as they worked together on the bride-to-be’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, originally named Pussy Island. The same summer they were spotted together on various occasions and multiple sources confirmed they were dating.

In 2023, Tatum subtly announced their engagement during the Halloween season. Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman in a June wedding in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in August 2021. Channing Tatum was previously married to actor Jenna Dewan for a decade, from 2009 to 2019, and they share a 10-year-old daughter.