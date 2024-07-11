Sarfira advance booking: Akshay Kumar film earns 24 lakh, sells 12K tickets

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Sarfira, the remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. As per a Sacnilk.com report, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has so far earned over ₹24 lakh in advance bookings for its opening day. Sarfira has been directed by Sudha Kongara. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Suriya are all smiles as they pose together at Sarfira screening; Jyotika, Radhika Madan attend too) Akshay Kumar in a still from his upcoming film Sarfira.

Sarfira advance bookings

According to the report, 12102 tickets of the film have been sold for 3269 shows, and it grossed ₹24.04 lakh in Hindi. Sarfira promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry. Sarfira will release on July 12. Suriya headlined the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

About Sarfira

The trailer of Sarfira showed Akshay Kumar as Vir Matre who is in debt. He stated that his first goal with any money he gets will be to repay his loans. He is also passionate about a startup idea that he believes will succeed. The trailer then shows Akshay heading to the city to pitch his low-cost airline idea to an airline tycoon, played by Paresh Rawal, who rejects the proposal.

He is then advised to return to his village and take up farming instead. However, he vows to break both cost and caste barriers to make flying accessible to everyone. The trailer shows Akshay's determination to overcome all challenges to fulfil the dreams of ordinary people. The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

More about Sarfira

The film also features Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. Suriya will make a guest appearance in the film. Sharing the film's trailer, Suriya recently praised Akshay's performance and expressed his gratitude. On Instagram, Suriya wrote, "This is our respect to @capt_gr_gopinath sir, who inspired millions of Indians and thank you @akshaykumar sir for taking @sudha_kongara 's story across our country and beyond! Proudly presenting the trailer of #sarfira."

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a GV Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.