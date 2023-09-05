Jailer box office collection: Rajinikanth film steadily marches towards impressive 650 crore milestone

Rajinikanth's action film Jailer has so far grossed more than ₹640 crore worldwide, and is expected to enter the ₹650 crore club soon. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan's latest tweet, within 26 days of its release, Jailer has grossed ₹640.18 crore globally, after grossing ₹2.39 crore on its fourth Monday in theatres. Jailer was released on August 10 around the world. Also read: All the box office records Jailer broke

On Tuesday, Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter or X and shared the breakup of Jailer's worldwide box office. In its first week, Jailer grossed a massive ₹450.8 crore worldwide; in week 2, the film added another ₹124.18 crore to its worldwide gross.

Manobala tweeted, “Jailer worldwide box office. Marching towards ₹650 crore milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹450.80 crore. Week 2 - ₹124.18 crore. Week 3 - ₹47.05 crore. Week 4, Day 1 - ₹3.92 crore. Day 2 - ₹3.11 crore. Day 3 - ₹4.17 crore. Day 4 - ₹4.56 crore. Day 5 - ₹2.39 crore. Total - ₹640.18 crore.”

Veteran actors Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar feature alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer.

Last month, Jailer became the third Tamil film to enter the ₹500 crore club after 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). Now, it is set to add another record to its name. After running successfully in theatres for 18 days, it crossed the ₹600 crore worldwide gross. In the process, the film also set the record by becoming the second fastest ₹600 crore-grossing Tamil movie ever after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which was released in 2018.

Jailer has been unstoppable even in its fourth week in cinemas, as it has collected an estimated ₹338.3 crore nett in India in all languages, so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

About Jailer

Directed by Nelson, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer also features Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in key roles. The film also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Last month, Rajinikanth celebrated Jailer's box office success at a bash in Chennai that was attended by the film's cast and its makers. Recently, Rajinikanth and the team of Jailer, including music composer Anirudh Ravichander, were gifted luxury cars by the film's makers in Chennai following Jailer's impressive box office performance.

