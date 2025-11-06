Kaantha trailer: ‘King of Acting’ Dulquer Salmaan will do everything to maintain his stardom; fans predict ‘blockbuster’

Kaantha trailer: The trailer for Selvamani Selvaraj’s Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Kaantha was released on Tuesday evening. The film, jointly produced by Dulquer and Rana Daggubati under Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media, is set in 1950s Madras. Kaantha trailer: Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Dulquer Salmaan star in the period drama.

Kaantha trailer

Salmaan took to Twitter to share the trailer of Kaantha in both Tamil and Telugu, writing, “The world of Kaantha unfolds today!” The trailer chronicles the battle of egoes between the ‘King of Acting’ Chandran (Salmaan) and the director who made him (Samuthirakani). The film turns into a thriller as the two clash and Chandran decides to take matters into his hands to ensure everything goes his way.

About Kaantha

Kaantha explores the strained relationship between a legendary Tamil director, Ayya, and the movie star he helped achieve fame, Chandran. The film's teaser showed an egotistical war between mentor and protege when Chandran decides to rename Ayya’s female-centric film, Shaantha, to Kaantha. The war between the two appears to escalate from bruised egos to physical altercation, a development confirmed by the trailer.

In July 2023, it was announced that Dulquer and Rana were joining hands for a film directed by Selvamani of Nila-fame. Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez, who had earlier worked on Dulquer’s debut Telugu film Mahanati (2018), is also on board this project. Jhanu Chanthar is composing the film’s music. Songs titled Panimalare, Kanmani Nee and Rage of Kaantha have already been released from the film.

Kaantha is scheduled to release in theatres on November 14 in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film’s release was initially scheduled for September 12, but it was postponed to allow Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, which was released on August 28 to continue its successful run. Lokah, which Dulquer produced, is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.