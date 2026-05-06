Kamal Haasan mourns RB Choudary’s death in road accident: ‘Brings both shock and sorrow’

He added, “A courageous individual who never hesitated to undertake novel experiments in cinema; a mentor who introduced many to the industry, and provided turning points in the careers of many others, and helped them establish themselves; a sanctuary for young artists aspiring to achieve greatness—his departure from our midst is an unbearable sorrow. I convey my heartfelt condolences to my younger brothers Jeeva and Ramesh, and to their family members, who are grieving the loss of their beloved father.”

“The news of RB Choudhry, who stood as a pinnacle among South Indian film producers, departing from us in a road accident brings with it both shock and sorrow,” Kamal wrote.

On Wednesday, Kamal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his deep shock and grief over the untimely demise of RB Choudary in a tragic car accident. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The death of veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary in a tragic car accident in Udaipur on Tuesday has sent shockwaves across the film industry. As tributes poured in, actor Kamal Haasan expressed deep anguish over the loss, calling it an “unbearable grief,” and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Apart from Kamal, several celebrities from the Tamil film industry reacted in shock on his demise. Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Deeply saddened to know that one of our most renowned producer, a thorough gentleman, #RBChoudhry Sir is not among us anymore. His untimely demise is shocking. Have done quite a number of films under his banner. He was one of the most respected member of the film fraternity. Will always remember him as a man with a smiling face and a very firm handshake. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi.”

Rajinikanth also took to his X account and posted, "My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

RB Choudary dies in car accident Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary died in a car accident in Udaipur on Tuesday. According to ANI, RB Choudary died in a road accident on the Beawar – Pali – Pindwara Road after his car lost balance and collided with a road divider.

The late producer’s team confirmed the news through a statement which read, “Deeply saddened to hear that legendary film producer RB Choudary sir (Super Good Films) has passed away in a tragic car accident in Udaipur just now. His immense contribution to Indian cinema, especially through decades of memorable films, will always be remembered. This is an irreplaceable loss to the film fraternity. Deepest condolences to his family and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

In a career spanning over four decades, the producer bankrolled several films which turned out to be superhits, including films Nattamai, Gokulam, Suryavamsam and others.

RB Choudary is survived by his four sons. His son Suresh produced films for their home production, Super Good Films. Some of his produced films are Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather, among others. His most recent venture was the Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil starrer Maareesan. The film was directed by Sudheesh Sankar, and was released in July 2025.