Keerthy Suresh slams rumours of surgeries and addresses body-shaming comments: ‘When you are plump, they want you fit’

The actor says that she lost 10 kg in 9 months after that and was proud until people called her ‘weak’ and claimed that she’d had ‘surgeries’. “I’ve always kept things natural, even with my face, so hearing that stung a wee bit because all my hard work was put under a knife and ouch!” she wrote. She also stated that apart from the gym, she turned to yoga in 2020, which changed ‘everything’ for her.

Keerthy posted a video of her working out at the gym over the years. “High time I shared this (smiling emoji),” she wrote, beginning her note by saying that fitness has been her ‘biggest teacher’. “Back in 2013 when I started as an actor, I was a clueless kid. Like a lot of people, I thought the gym just wasn’t for me. I ignored the basics my body actually needed,” she wrote, adding, “After Mahanati in 2018, during a break, I thought, “Why not try?”

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram account to address body-shaming comments she has faced throughout her career and talks about rumours of her undergoing surgery. She mentioned how when she was ‘plump’, people wanted her to be thinner, and now that she’s fit, they tell her they liked the ‘plump kid’ instead. She also admitted to having a mental and physical setback recently.

Calls out body-shaming comments Then, Keerthy wrote that at a point where she’s proud of herself for being fit, she has people giving unsolicited advice that they liked how she looked before. “I am proud of seeing myself here today and yet I have people coming to me and giving me opinions on how they liked me better when I was a plumpy kid. When you are plumpy they want you to be fit and when you are thin they just want you plumpy. I wonder how the world works sometimes,” she wrote.

The actor also admitted that she recently faced a setback without revealing much. “I’ve had a physical and mental setback recently. I have been MIA for the last few months, but this journey reminds me: if at some point I have to break, pause, or stop, I will; but I’ll never give up! Bring it on,” she wrote.

Apart from fans, her friends and celebrities such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Manjima Mohan, Pragya Jaiswal, Athulyaa Ravi, and several others praised her for speaking up. Last seen in Uppu Kappurambu in Telugu and Revolver Rita in Tamil, Keerthy will soon star in Kannivedi and Sathyavan Savithiri in Tamil, Rowdy Janardhana in Telugu, Thottam in Malayalam and Raftaar in Hindi.