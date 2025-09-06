Madharaasi box office collection day 2: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal film shows dip, makes 22 crore

Madharaasi box office collection day 2: AR Murugadoss’ Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Madharaasi was released in theatres on 5 September to mixed reviews. After making a worldwide opening collection of ₹20 crore, the film saw a dip on its first Saturday, bringing in ₹22 crore net in India. Madharaasi box office collection day 2: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in AR Murugadoss' film.

Madharaasi box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the dip on Saturday shows Madharaasi making an estimated ₹9.28 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collections to ₹22.88 crore. The film performed better in Tamil than Telugu, with a 51.78% occupancy versus 18.62%. However, the dip in collections on a weekend does not bode well for the film, which still has the weekdays to contend with.

Madharaasi made ₹13 crore net and ₹15.35 crore gross in India on its opening day. Adding the ₹5.15 crore from overseas, the film made ₹20.50 crore worldwide on its opening day. These numbers are less compared to the bumper opening of Sivakarthikeyan’s last film, Amaran, which got released last year, bringing in ₹21.40 crore net just in India and ₹34.70 crore worldwide.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi is directed by Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies. It stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the lead roles. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays a patient with Fregoli delusion who becomes involved in an operation to stop illegal firearms from being brought into Tamil Nadu by a North Indian syndicate.

Director Lingusamy was all praise for Sivakarthikeyan playing his role convincingly. The Run, Sandakozhi director wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Saw #Madharaasi & I loved it. To understand such a role & to deliver it so convincingly @Siva_Kartikeyan has been brilliant. Had lots of moments, where I could see @ARMurugadoss touch, with the animal instinct being the cherry,” he wrote, adding, “@VidyutJammwal you set the screens on fire with those actions & @rukminitweets was breezy, @anirudhofficial. Big congrats to the entire team @SriLakshmiMovie.”