Madharaasi OTT release: AR Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan film to stream just 3 weeks after release; here's where to watch

Madharaasi OTT release: Just three weeks after its theatrical release, Madharaasi is all set to entertain fans on an OTT platform. On Friday, Prime Video announced the global streaming of AR Murugadoss’ psychological action thriller. Madharaasi OTT release: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead in the AR Murugadoss film.

When and where you can watch Madharaasi

Sharing a clip featuring Sivakarthikeyan on Instagram, it wrote, “Brace yourself for a mad ride with yours truly Madharaasi.” The film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, will stream on Prime Video from October 1.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories can stream Madharaasi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

About Madharaasi

The film, as per Sacnilk.com, earned ₹61.86 crore nett in India and grossed ₹97.69 crore worldwide, an underwhelming number given the film's grand scale. Madharaasi opened in theatres on September 5, marking the first collaboration between AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score is from Anirudh Ravichander.

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), a car showroom employee secretly battling a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives.

When NIA officer, Premnath (Biju Menon) recruits Raghu to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory doubling as a weapons storage hub for an arms syndicate, a deadly covert mission unfolds.

Raghu’s fragile mental state, his haunting past, and his tender bond with Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth), a dental student and singer, shape the story. Vidyut Jammwal stars as Virat, the antagonist, along with Vikranth as Chirag.

The film received praise from critics, with many calling it a return to form for the director. However, the praise did not pan out in commercial success. The film was reportedly unable to recover its cost from theatrical earnings, which could have hastened its digital release.