Megha Akash dazzles in gold as she marries ‘best friend and soulmate’ Saai Vishnu. Watch

Actor Megha Akash got married to her boyfriend Saai Vishnu over the weekend. The actor shared pictures from the lavish south Indian wedding which took place in Chennai, on her Instagram. The couple also threw a reception before the muhurat, pictures and videos of which have been shared online. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married in intimate ceremony; share beautiful first pics: To eternal love) Megha Akash married Saai Vishnu in a traditional south Indian ceremony.

Megha Akash marries Saai Vishnu

Megha took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the wedding, writing about how happy she is to marry her ‘best friend and soulmate’. She wrote, “My favourite chapter (heart and evil eye emoji) Reception night,” posting pictures of her dressed in a maroon and gold saree with matching jewellery. Saai is dressed in an ivory sherwani with a pocket square matching Megha’s saree. The couple look over the moon in moments captured before their wedding.

As for the wedding pictures, Megha shared them writing, “My bestfriend and soulmate. Forevermore (ring and white heart emojis) #MegsVish.” For the traditional south Indian wedding, Megha opted for a gold saree paired with matching jewellery and fresh flowers in her hair. Saai wore a matching ivory and gold silk shirt and veshti. The decor for the wedding was also in shades of ivory and gold with the couple posing for pictures with Kathakali dancers. Some moments also capture the family rejoicing as Saai and Megha make it official.

A video shared by the wedding photographer shows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, his son, politician-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other dignitaries attend the wedding reception. Megha and Saai got engaged in August this year and the actor had her bachelorette earlier this month. Saai is the son of ex-MP Thirunavukkarasar from the Congress party.

Upcoming work

Megha starred in the Tamil films Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan this year. She will soon star in a Telugu film titled Saha Kuntumbaanam, apart from an untitled project.