Nene Vasthunna teaser: Dhanush faces off against himself in Selvaraghavan’s intriguing, gritty thriller. Watch

The teaser for Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil thriller Nene Vasthunna was released on Thursday evening. The film, which sees the actor in a double role, has been directed by Selvaraghavan, and will have the two characters played by Dhanush face off against each other. The teaser received overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who called it ‘another masterpiece in making’. Also read: Dhanush says 'it just doesn’t make sense' to label him a 'south actor’

The nearly two-minute-long teaser, set to the haunting background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja, hardly features any lines at all. The teaser opens with a rugged looking Dhanush wandering in a forest with a bow and arrow in hand before taking out a hunting knife menacingly as he seemingly approaches his target. The scene then cuts to a more timid-looking unsure Dhanush peering at his doppelganger in amazement.

The teaser then gives glimpses of both character’s past lives and their tender moments with their respective partners and families before the tone turns somber again. We see glimpses of the first Dhanush menacingly dancing in a cabin and murdering someone in the woods. Before long, the two come face and face and confrontation ensues.

After the teaser was released, fans praised Dhanush for how effortlessly he portrayed both the different characters. “Dhanush sir is not simply acting, he is just living in that character,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Dhanush is indeed capable of being a protagonist and an Antagonist in a movie . He is on a whole new level of brilliance.” Many fans called the film a ‘masterpiece’ already and added they can’t wait to watch it. Fans also praised Yuvan’s background score.

Nene Vasthunna also stars Indhuja, Elli Avrram, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Hiya Davey, and Pranav, Prabhav. As per some reports, the film is slated to release on September 29 but the teaser simply calls it a September release without giving out the release date officially.

