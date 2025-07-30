‘No witch-hunting or political motivation’: Prakash Raj clarifies as he appears before ED in money laundering case

Actor Prakash Raj appeared before the ED officials for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms on Wednesday. After the questioning, the actor assured that his appearance had no ‘witch-hunting or political motivation’. (Also read: Prakash Raj issues clarification on betting app controversy: ‘Excuse my one mistake I did 8 years back’) Prakash Raj spoke with the media after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling. (PTI)

What Prakash Raj said

Speaking to the media after the questioning, Prakash said, “This was a case of money laundering on betting apps, and the app was something I endorsed in 2016. On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that. They have taken all the details and have finished the enquiry... Officers are doing their job, and as a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this.”

More details

Besides Prakash Raj, the ED also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. The agency asked Rana Daggubati to appear before the zonal office on July 23, Vijay Deverakonda on August 6, and Lakshmi Manchu on August 13. The ED gave Rana a fresh date of August 11after he failed to appear on July 23, seeking deferment of the summons.

The Enforcement Directorate had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register these cases. In March, Prakash was included in the list of 25 celebrities and influencers against whom a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Telangana police.

In a video post on his X account, Prakash had clarified his stance and said, "This happened around 9 years back. Since then, I have not done any ads which promote online gambling. In 2021, I think it the company must have sold this app to someone else, who used a couple of snippets of me on social media. We did send them a notice and an email. I said, ‘Look, I am not a part of it. I have said no. I told them they couldn’t illegally use my snippets as the contract has been expired.’ They stopped after that. This is my reply to all that I have taken a conscious decision not to promote betting apps. I say to all youngsters, don’t be victim to such gambling because it ruins lives. Say no to betting apps.”