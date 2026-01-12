Parasakthi box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's film dips further, earns less than ₹2 crore on 1st Monday

Parasakthi box office collection day 3: Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, the film's numbers witnessed a sharp drop at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than ₹1 crore on its first Monday. Parasakthi box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in Sudha Kongara's period drama.

Parasakthi box office collection On day 1, the film earned ₹12.5 crore and on day 2, it collected ₹10.1 crore. On day 3, its first Monday, Parasakthi earned ₹1.98 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹24.58 crore. Parasakthi had an overall 18.05% Tamil occupancy on Monday.

About Parasakthi The politically charged story is centred on Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi imposition. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan portrayed a grounded character as a coal tosser at the Indian Railways.

The film showed raging protests against the Central government for the Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. Atharvaa Murali plays the younger brother of Sivakarthikeyan's character, whose decision to join the agitation initially creates tension within the family. The movie released in theatres on January 9.

CBFC made 25 modifications to Parasakthi The CBFC asked the filmmakers to mute 11 phrases, which also included expletives. The phrase Thee paravatum (let the fire spread) was changed to Neethi paravatum (let justice prevail). Another term, Hindi en kanavai alithathu (Hindi destroyed my dreams) was modified as En orey kanavai Hindi thinipu erithathu (Hindi imposition burned my only dream). The makers muted the phrase Hindi Kaththuukittu (learning Hindi).

A modification was also made to the voiceover regarding the imposition of languages in other countries, leading to their disintegration. The Parasakthi team was asked to remove the visuals of the burning of the effigy named Hindi Arakki (Hindi demon). The term "Hindi Arakki" was asked to be changed to "Arakki" (demon).