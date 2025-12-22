Parasakthi star Sivakarthikeyan involved in minor car accident in Chennai leading to heated argument; actor unhurt

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s car was involved in a minor accident near the Madhya Kailash temple in Chennai recently. While the actor was unhurt in the accident, a video circulating on social media shows a verbal altercation between two others breaking out due to it, as a traffic cop interjects. A videos doing the rounds on social media shows Sivakarthikeyan talking to others after getting in an accident.

Sivakarthikeyan escapes unhurt in minor car accident

A video circulating on social media shows a person recording as a verbal altercation breaks out between two men standing near their cars. Sivakarthikeyan can be seen standing near them, dressed in a black T-shirt, as the two argue. A traffic cop can also be seen taking a call and returning to diffuse the situation before the actor seems to walk away.

Sivakarthikeyan’s car collided with a car in front of it in heavy traffic. Although the accident was minor and no one was hurt, it led to a commotion in the area, prompting the police to become involved. The actor hasn’t released a statement on the matter, but the issue was resolved amicably, according to Thanthi TV. According to the report, the woman involved in the accident admitted it was her fault.

Recent work

Following the release of the 2024 films Ayalaan and Amaran, as well as a cameo in The GOAT, Sivakarthikeyan starred in AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi this year. The film saw him play Raghu Ram, a patient with Fregoli delusion, stemming from childhood trauma of losing his family. Madharaasi received lukewarm reviews upon release and made only ₹98 crore worldwide.

Sivakarthikeyan will soon star in Sudha Kongara’s period drama, Parasakthi, which also features Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2026, for Pongal. It will clash with Vijay’s final film, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in theatres.