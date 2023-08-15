Rajinikanth helps man who walked from Chennai to Uttarakhand for 55 days to meet him. See pics

As Jailer released on August 10, Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas a day before on the 9th. His trip is planned as a one-week long spiritual journey. He is planning to visit places like Rishikesh, Badrinath, Dwarka and Babaji cave. (Also read: Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple to offer prayers after Jailer release, interacts with fans. Watch) Rajinikanth helped a man on his trip to the Himalayas.

It seems that Rajini first went to the Swami Dayananda Saraswati Ashram and got blessings from the gurus. After listening to spiritual speeches there, Rajini also gave a special speech. A video from the same also went viral on social media.

After this, he went to Badrinath temple where he got a warm welcome. After going to Vyasa Cave, he hiked for almost more than two hours to reach Mahavtar Babaji Cave, where he meditated.

Rajini also met a young man who walked for almost 55 days from Chennai to meet him. He also helped him financially. As he was sleeping under a tree in the cold weather Rajini helped him move into a small place with a sanyasi.

On Saturday, Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Temple for a "darshan" where he was accorded a warm welcome by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee officials.

While he was ushered into the temple the committee officials, devotees outside jostled with each other for a glimpse of the superstar, a BKTC spokesperson said.

After he offered prayers inside the temple, the priests offered him a garland of tulsi leaves and some prasad. He also attended the Swarna Aarti and met the chief priest (Rawal) of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namnoodiri.

When he emerged outside the temple with BKTC officials and priests following him, the actor stood briefly outside the main gate and waved to the cheering crowds.

Rajinikanth has reasons to celebrate as his latest release Jailer is raging a storm at the box office. The film has collected ₹350 crore worldwide in just five days.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail