Rajinikanth is doing fine and resting, would be discharged before Annaatthe release, says relative

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery hospital on Thursday night, is doing fine and resting, as confirmed by his relative and actor Y. Gee Mahendran. He also confirmed that Rajinikanth is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his film, Annaatthe.

On Thursday night, Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai. While his wife Latha told the media that it was a routine health check-up; some reports claim that he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness.

Y. Gee Mahendran, who spoke to the media after visiting Rajinikanth in the hospital, said: “He’s resting at the hospital right now. I’m not sure of the treatment he’s getting, but he’s fine. He would be released before the release of Annaatthe.”

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz Ahmed said that it’s a routine health check-up.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe releases in cinemas on Diwali, November 4. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu Sundar in key roles. The film has been produced by Sun Pictures and has music by D. Imman.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth was presented with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award. He travelled to Delhi along with his wife, daughter Aishwarya and his grandchildren to receive the award.

Also read: Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for ‘health check-up’

On being presented with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award, Rajinikanth said: “I dedicate this award to my guru and mentor K Balachander sir, whom I remember him with gratitude. I also dedicate this award to my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad, who was a father figure. He raised me with great values, and instilled spirituality in me."

Rajinikanth also remembered his best friend Raj Bahadur, who was the first person in his life to identify his acting talent. He also thanked all his producers, directors, technicians and his fans for their unconditional love and support.

ott:10