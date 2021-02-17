Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics

Actor Rajinikanth, who will soon resume shooting for upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, on Tuesday paid legendary composer Ilayaraja a visit at his recently inaugurated studio in Chennai. Pictures from the superstar’s surprise visit have gone viral on social media.

As per reliable sources close to Rajinikanth, it was a courtesy meet to wish Ilayaraja on the successful completion of his new studio.

Rajinikanth at Ilayarajas new studio.

Rajinikanth and Ilayaraja have been close friends for many years. Both have worked together on several Tamil projects over the years.

The maestro went on to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades. He has converted a private theatre into his new music studio where he will carry out all his music related work.

The studio was originally supposed to be unveiled last September. However, the completion of the work was postponed due to the pandemic. The studio was finally unveiled earlier this month in a close-knit ceremony.

At his new studio, Ilayaraja began work on Vetrimaaran’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil drama which stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Ilayaraja has come a long way since his debut with Tamil album Annakkili in 1976. With a staggering record of over 1000 albums and numerous honours to his credit, he has left a strong imprint across languages with his music.

Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, the veteran composer has also worked in few films in other languages. In the Hindi industry, he has worked in just around half a dozen movies; however, his work is still unparalleled.

The 77-year-old legendary composer currently has over half a dozen projects in his kitty, including films such as Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

