Rajinikanth's Coolie did not deserve A certificate, says producer Elred Kumar: ‘Tamil film fraternity needs to step up’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 07:11 pm IST

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth, released in theatres worldwide on August 1. The CBFC granted it an A certificate.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner Coolie had a massive opening at the box office on August 14. The film has now crossed 300 crore worldwide, becoming the first Tamil film to do so this year. Producer Elred Kumar recently watched the film and showered high praise on it, but he also noted the A certificate that was attached to the film and questioned the Central Board of Film Certification's decision. (Also read: Coolie box office collection day 4 (updated live): Rajinikanth film slows but stays ahead of War 2, crosses 175 crore)

Lokesh Kanagaraj with Rajinikanth during the making of Coolie.
Lokesh Kanagaraj with Rajinikanth during the making of Coolie.

What Elred Kumar said

Producer Elred Kumar took to his X account and wrote, “Watched #Coolie @Dir_Lokesh fantastic work. #Rajini sir amazes me, Superstar is always a Superstar! @anirudhofficial elevates the film to another level. Other language films with more violence get U/A, yet #Coolie gets an A? This film didn’t deserve that. Something fuzzy , Tamil film fraternity needs to step up.”

Elred has recently produced Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai: Part 1 and Part 2.

About the A certificate

An A (Adults only) certification means that the film will be restricted to adult audiences (18+) due to its content, which may include strong violence, sexual content, or offensive language. It is Lokesh Kanagaraj's first film to get an A certificate. His previous films, Vikram and Leo, were issued a U/A certificate. Several fans were also surprised when Coolie was given A certification, considering it is a Rajinikanth-starrer and his films are mass entertainers that are usually suitable for all audiences.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast. The film has been a huge hit in the domestic market, already crossing 180 crore in 4 days.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
