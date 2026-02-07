Raveena Ravi breaks silence on harassment, says she and her family have been targeted for 3 years even after complaints

They use disgusting language in messages and comments, targeting not just me but also those close to me. I am deeply sorry to my friends and family who have had to deal with this because of me. We have tried the legal route, but the harassment hasn’t stopped."

Raveena shared multiple screenshots of the comments and replies on her Instagram posts and stories that were made by the two men, who she identified to be Sabarish and his twin brother. In the caption, she began her note by saying: "PUBLIC AWARENESS: DO NOT IGNORE. I am posting this to protect my family, my friends, and myself from a stalker who has been harassing us for three years. I've stayed quiet hoping that police complaints and warnings would stop this. Unfortunately, a person named Sabarish and his twin brother continue to harass me, my family, and my friends.

Actor and voice artist Raveena Ravi has alleged that she and her family have been harassed for the past three years. Raveena took to her Instagram account to detail how the two men continue to harass her by using ‘disgusting language in messages and comments.’ She added that despite police complaints and warnings, the harassment has not stopped.

‘I truly hope the authorities take action’ She went on to add, "Apparently he operates from multitudes of accounts and finds ways to stalk and harass not just me, but various other women actors and practitioners establishing made up scenarios of having "already met", "fixed marriage"

It is time to address this publicly.

I request you all to:

1. Block and Report his profile:

2. Be alert if you receive any messages from him or his brother.

3. Do not engage with their comments or messages.

Chennai is often called the safest city for women in India. I truly hope the authorities take action against such creeps to prove that this city is safe for everyone." She tagged the official Instagram accounts of National Commission for Women, Tamil Nadu Police, Cyber Crime Wing - Tamil Nadu, and Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

Raveena started her career as an actor at a young age. She later transitioned into a voice artist and over the years, dubbed for several actors in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Some of her notable films include Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban (2020), Master (2021), Rocky (2021), Love Today (2022), and Vattara Vazhakku (2023).