Samantha reacts to fans who watched Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal just for her: 'This made my day'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a romantic comedy, also featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. On Tuesday, she took to twitter to reply to a video in which a few fans can be seen saying they watched Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal just for Samantha, and they couldn’t take their eyes off of her character, Khatija. Read more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu features on magazine cover, says earlier she lacked ‘courage’ to do ‘sexy song or hard-core action’

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is a romantic comedy, in which both Samantha and Nayanthara are in a relationship with Vijay Sethupathi, at the same time. The film, despite being slammed by a section of the audience for openly endorsing polyamory, went on to gross over Rs. 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

Sharing a video about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which was originally tweeted by a fan, Samantha said it made her day.“Aiiiiiiiiii this made my day. Love love loveeeeeee you tooooooooo (sic),” Samantha wrote, quoting the video clip.

Aiiiiiiiiii this made my day ♥️♥️♥️

Love love loveeeeeee you tooooooooo🤗🤗 https://t.co/EWnuW4QcLK — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 17, 2022

In the video, a fan said: “Even though I work in a voice-related profession, I screamed my lungs out for Khatija, without fearing I’ll hurt my voice. I took a video of her and only saw her on screen. She just mesmerized everyone with just her eyes. A lot of boys have said they’ve watched the film just for Samantha. As girls, we say that we just came to watch the movie for Sam (sic).”

Samantha is currently shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming Telugu romantic comedy Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The project marks their second collaboration after Mahanati.Sheis also looking forward to the release of upcoming magnum opus, Shakuntalam.In 2020,speaking at the launch of the movie,Samanthasaid that this will be her dream project and dream role. She has teamed up with filmmaker Gunasekhar for the first time in this project.

