Screening of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly halted in Chennai theatre after disco light falls on child: Report

Adhik Ravichandran’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10. Thanthi TV reported that screening of the film was halted at Vettri Theatres in Chennai after a disco ball almost fell on a child and injured them. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 3: Ajith Kumar film shows growth on first Saturday, crosses ₹60 crore) Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly.

Good Bad Ugly screening reportedly halted

The report details how a screening of Good Bad Ugly was stopped for around 30 minutes at the theatre in Chennai. The theatre was decked up with disco balls and other lights for the screening, and one of them came loose, almost falling on a child.

As the child began to cry and scream, relatives checked its head for injuries and got into an argument with theatre management, asking them what would’ve happened had it fallen on the child. Police reportedly responded to the chaos, and after a commotion, both parties seemingly came to an agreement, and the screening resumed.

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is being marketed as a ‘sambavam’ (event) featuring ‘vintage Ajith Kumar’. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. GV Prakash composed the film’s music. Good Bad Ugly was released in theatres on April 10 and received mixed reviews. However, it has performed well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹114.70 crore worldwide in three days.

The film tells the story of a gangster named AK, also known as Red Dragon (Ajith), who surrenders to the police to atone for his sins. He wants to lead a peaceful life with his wife Ramya (Trisha), who won’t let him come under their son Vihaan unless he repents. However, his past catches up with him, and he’s forced to tap into his dark side when his son is kidnapped.