Siddharth wishes wifey Aditi Rao Hydari on 38th birthday with cute pictures: ‘My whole life’

Siddharth's cute post for Aditi

Siddharth took to his Instagram handle on Monday evening and shared a couple of monochromatic pictures. In the first one, Aditi posed in a sari and jewellery, looking away from the camera while caressing her hair. The second one was of the couple posing intimately, with Aditi looking into and smiling for the camera this time, while Siddharth looked down and hugged her tightly. Siddharth captioned the post, “My whole life! Happy Birthday. I love you. (red heart emoji).”

In a recent interview with Brut, Aditi was asked if she was stuck on a deserted island, what are the three things that she'd take along with her. She picked Siddharth because “he is always entertaining and fun.” “If I have Siddharth, I actually don't need anything else. He can sing, dance, just entertain me," Aditi said. “I was going to say ‘I need a speaker,’ but I don't because then I can listen to music also, and I can also sing,” she added.

When Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot

The couple's wedding in September was an intimate yet lavish affair, with Aditi looking stunning in a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga complemented by a Banarasi dupatta from the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection. Siddharth matched her elegance in a Sabyasachi silk kurta and handwoven dhoti.

Their love story has been discreet, with reports suggesting that Aditi and Siddharth fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Earlier this year, Aditi broke the news on social media confirming their engagement, writing, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," alongside a charming selfie showcasing their engagement rings.

Aditi will be next seen in the silent film Gandhi Talks and the English movie Lioness. Meanwhile, Siddharth will reprise his role in S Shankar's epic Indian 3 next year.