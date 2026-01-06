Sivakarthikeyan's mother gets teary-eyed as he opens up about ‘paid cyber attacks’ on him and family

Actor Sivakarthikeyan opened up about facing what he called a paid cyber attack against him and his family at an event for his upcoming film, Parasakthi. As the actor spoke, his mother, Raji Doss, looked teary-eyed, and his wife, Aarthi, looked sombre. Fans, however, tried to cheer up the actor at the moment. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu theatre alleges ‘abuse, vulgarity, curses’ from Vijay fans for picking Parasakthi over Jana Nayagan) Sivakarthikeyan's mother wiped away tears as her son spoke at the Parasakthi event.

Sivakarthikeyan alleged paid cyber attack against him and family

Sivakarthikeyan alleged on stage that ahead of the release of Parasakthi, both he and his family had been targeted online. He said, “I have faced paid cyber attacks on social media. They usually have an agenda and want to spread something negative. But this time, they went a little extra. They have gone to the extent of dragging my family in, too.” Aarthi looked sombre as he revealed this.

The actor then stated that his mother asked him whom he could turn to for support in a time like this. “My mother asked me after seeing this, who do you have? But today I feel like telling my mother, I have lakhs of people with me,” he said, addressing his fans. His mother, Raji, and co-star Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, both seemed moved by what he said. Wiping away tears, Raji smiled widely as fans cheered for her son.

At the same event, Vijay’s fans occupied numerous stands and frequently interrupted the event with chants of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam). They also posted videos of themselves doing this on social media at the event. Sivakarthikeyan clarified at the event that his film was clashing with Jana Nayagan only with Vijay’s consent. But fans still seem miffed about the clash if their reactions on social media are anything to go by.

Parasakthi’s Pongal clash with Jana Nayagan

Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan, is set to hit screens on January 10. The film, set in 1960s Madras, sees Tamil Nadu’s fight against Hindi imposition. H Vinoth’s Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol-starrer Jana Nayagan is hitting screens on January 9. The film is touted to be a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.