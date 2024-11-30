Sorgavaasal movie review: RJ Balaji’s crime drama is earnest, but doesn't hit the right notes

Sorgavaasal movie review: It was in November 1999 that hundreds of prisoners went on a rampage in the Chennai Central Prison, which caused the death of 10 people and 140 sustained injuries. The death of 37-year-old notorious gangster, ‘Boxer’ Vadivelu, caused inmates to riot as they believed the prison authorities had been responsible for his death. And Deputy Jailor S Jayakumar was killed gruesomely in this melee as he was ruthless with the inmates. Now, debutant director Sidharth Vishwanath has brought this story to the silver screen with his film Sorgavaasal (Heaven’s Gate). (Also Read – Amaran OTT release: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's ₹320 crore hit will stream on OTT from this date) Sorgavaasal movie review: RJ Balaji's prison drama is half-baked

What's the film about?

This prison break film is centred around Parthipan or Parthi (RJ Balaji), who ekes out a living through his small roadside eatery in Chennai. Living at home with his mother who suffers from elephantiasis, Parthi’s dream is to own a hotel and marry Revathy (Saniya Ayappan), a flower seller. A retired IAS officer, Shanmugam, who’s a regular customer of his promises to secure a loan to set up his hotel and as promised he delivers. However, just before that dream is realised, Shanmugam is killed and Parthi is deemed the culprit and remanded to custody.

As Parthi struggles to prove his innocence, he gets embroiled in this dark world of the prison system, the manipulative prison officials like Superintendent Sunil Kumar (Sharafudheen), and the uncouth criminals controlling the prison, like Siga (Selvaraghavan). When riots take place in the prison, Officer Ismail (Nataraj) is appointed to investigate the truth behind them. What happens to Parthi? How does he get involved with Siga and the riots?

How does it fare?

Sidharth has penned the script with writers Ashwin Ravichandran and Tamizh Prabha, and he has tried his best to bring this real-life tragedy to life, focusing on the numerous characters at play in this big scenario. While Parthi (RJ Balaji) is the hook to the story, Sunil Kumar, Siga, Kattabomman (Karunas), Seelan (author Shobasakthi) and foreigner Kendrick (Samuel Robinson) all play an important role in how the tale eventually pans out and forms the crux to the riots.

The story is told in the format of the various cast members narrating their version of the story to Officer Ismail trying to incorporate all points of view to give him the whole picture. Kendrick makes violent gangster Siga a believer and helps reform him, while Seelan teaches him the difference between right and wrong. Kattabomman is the cop keeping a watch on the games between the prisoners and Parthi, the sacrificial lamb, who eventually becomes the pawn.

Unfortunately, while the director ambitiously tries to build up the story to the climax with each of these characters, one doesn’t connect with any of them. Parthi’s life story is just not compelling and he doesn’t fight to prove his innocence when he’s in prison either. So, what is his motivation in life? Siga, Mani, and Sunil Kumar are hardly ruthless and menacing to be deemed villains, so the story falls flat in that aspect too. At the end, one feels the characters work well but don’t connect interestingly and seamlessly to form the whole.

Parthi is a very different role for RJ Balalji, who’s mostly seen in roles with comic shades. He is earnest as Parthi, but this is not his best performance. He’s sadly not able to pull off the vulnerable, desperate hero convincingly. Selvaraghavan, Nataraj, Karunas and Sharafudheen have delivered good performances, while Saniya Ayappan and the lady who plays Balaji’s mother don’t have major roles. The cinematography by Prince Anderson is praiseworthy as is Christo Xavier’s music.

Sorgavaasal is a strong debut for Sidharth Vishwanath, whose talent is evident, but unfortunately, an underwhelming film.