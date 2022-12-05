Stuntman dies on set of Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai, fell from 20 feet during shoot in Chennai

Stuntman S Suresh, who had over three decades of experience in the film industry, died on Saturday, while performing a stunt for the upcoming Tamil film, Viduthalai, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Suresh. Viduthalai marks the maiden collaboration between Vetrimaaran and Soori. The film has been shot in two parts and features Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. Also read: Kamal Haasan attends Vijay Sethupathi's DSP audio launch event, a day after getting discharged from hospital

Suresh fell from a height of 20 feet after the rope he was attached to snapped, as per a report. Police has registered a case. Suresh is survived by his wife and two children, as per reports. He was 54.

As per a Times of India report, the scene required Suresh, who was tied to a rope attached to a crane, to jump and run atop collapsed train compartments on a temporary bridge. When Suresh jumped, his rope snapped and he fell 20 ft below. He was rushed to a hospital in Chennai, where he died.

In 2020 February, three technicians were crushed to death on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 after a crane fell on them. After the incident, the shoot came to a standstill and resumed after two years this September. Following the accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, the actor along with filmmaker Shankar and Lyca Productions had given ₹1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

Speaking at the press meet in August 2020, Kamal had said, “We should ensure that another mishap like this doesn’t happen. As actor and director, we could help the families that were affected by this incident but I want to appreciate the producers for rising to the occasion and offering help.”

