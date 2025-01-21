Sudha Kongara mourns producer Mano Akkineni's death; posts old picture of them being ‘crazy fan girls’ of Salman Khan

Tamil film producer Mano Akkineni died on January 19 in Chennai. Her friend, director Sudha Kongara, mourned her death on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), writing a heartfelt note about how she misses her. Sudha posted an old picture of them with Salman Khan to reminisce. (Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar talks about working with ex-wife Saindhavi after divorce: ‘We respect each other’) Sudha Kongara posted an old picture with Mano Akkineni and Salman Khan.

Sudha Kongara on Mano Akkineni

Sudha worked with Mano for her debut film, the 2010 film Drohi, with Vishnu Vishal and Srikanth. The director mourned her friend’s death by posting on Instagram and X. On Instagram, she posted an old picture of them being ‘crazy fan girls’ of Salman, writing, “My first producer and my best friend. RIP Mano Akkineni. And may you shine as bright amongst the stars above as you did when you shone on this earth.”

She added, “I will miss you terribly. You have always watched my first cuts and been my first audience. This film I’m doing today I dedicate to you Mano, because I know you will be watching my every move as one of the biggest lovers of cinema, cinema and more cinema. Two crazy fan girls - 2008, Panvel.” The picture shows Mano and Sudha all smiles as they pose with Salman in Mumbai.

Mano contributed to three Tamil films during her career, including Ajith Kumar’s Kireedam, Madhavan’s 13B and Drohi.

Sudha’s upcoming work

After the success of the 2020 Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, Sudha remade the film in Hindi with Akshay Kumar as the lead. Titled Sarfira, the remake was released in 2024 and received a lukewarm response. In 2020, she also directed the Ilamai Idho Idho segment for Prime Video’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Thangam for Netflix’s Paava Kadhaigal. Her next film will see Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in her Tamil debut.