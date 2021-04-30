IND USA
Tamil actor RSG Chelladurai is no more.
tamil cinema

Tamil actor Chelladurai dies in Chennai at 84

  • Tamil actor RSG Chelladurai, who acted in films such as Theri, Maari and Kaththi, died on Thursday in Chennai. He was 84.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Actor RSG Chelladurai, known for his work in Tamil films such as Theri, Maari and Kaththi, breathed his last in Chennai on Thursday evening following a cardiac arrest, as per a statement. He was 84.

Chelladurai, who was predominantly seen in father and grandfather roles, was reportedly found unconscious in the bathroom. The statement said that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Also see: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get apology from paparazzi as he tells them 'galat kar rahe ho tum' at Rishi Kapoor's memorial

Chelladurai’s work in Theri and Maari earned the veteran actor praise from all quarters. He had worked in over 50 films.

Upon hearing the demise of Chelladurai, some of his co-stars took to Twitter to share condolences.


The funeral service was held at CSI St James church on Friday at 2 pm.

