Tamil actor Chelladurai dies in Chennai at 84

Actor RSG Chelladurai, known for his work in Tamil films such as Theri, Maari and Kaththi, breathed his last in Chennai on Thursday evening following a cardiac arrest, as per a statement. He was 84.

Chelladurai, who was predominantly seen in father and grandfather roles, was reportedly found unconscious in the bathroom. The statement said that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Chelladurai’s work in Theri and Maari earned the veteran actor praise from all quarters. He had worked in over 50 films.

Upon hearing the demise of Chelladurai, some of his co-stars took to Twitter to share condolences.

Had an opportunity to work with such a senior actor in #TikTikTik .. RIP #Chelladurai thathaa.. 😥 pic.twitter.com/SU8RL2z1um — Arjunan Actor (@arjunannk) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace ayya 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7oIadgwkMK — kathir (@am_kathir) April 30, 2021

I worked with him in a film. At the age of 80 he would walk faster and climb steps like an adult. He advised us to take care of our health during hectic shoot times. Such a a strong and spirited actor. RIP Chelladurai Aiyya ❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/pcaKXaVUFN pic.twitter.com/ZgRIwGtlej — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 30, 2021





The funeral service was held at CSI St James church on Friday at 2 pm.

