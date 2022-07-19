Tamil anthology Victim trailer: Chimbu Deven, Rajesh M, Pa Ranjith and Venkat Prabhu promise four thrilling stories

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil anthology Victim was unveiled on Tuesday. The show features segments directed by four filmmakers--Chimbu Deven, Rajesh M, Pa Ranjith and Venkat Prabhu. The video is 1.36 minute-long and explores stories involving four victims and it promises to be very thrilling. (Also Read | Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and two other Tamil directors join hands for anthology film Victim)

The anthology will stream from August 5 on Sony LIV. The principal cast includes Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, Natraj, Priya Bavani Shankar, Kalaiarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Prasanna, Amala Paul and Krish among others.

M Rajesh’s Mirrage stars Priya Bavani Shankar and Natraj. It looks like a story set in a haunted house and Priya, who plays the title character, could be the next victim. Chimbu Deven’s Chimbudevan's Kottai Pakku Vathalum, Mottai Maadi Sitharum looks like a fantasy thriller about a guy who is 400-year-old. The segment stars Nasser and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles.

Pa. Ranjith’s Dhammam stars Kalaiarasan and Guru Somasundaram in the lead. It looks like another caste-discrimination story involving a piece of land owned by someone from a lower caste.

Venkat Prabhu’s Confession, starring Amala Paul and Prasanna in the lead, looks like a story that’s borrowed from Joel Schumacher’s Phone Booth--about a sniper killer who threatens to kill till he gets a confession.

The trailer opens with Prasanna’s voice-over, “You won’t believe even if God comes down, you will believe only if he shows you a few magic tricks, right?”

Taking to its Twitter account, Sony LIV dropped the video and wrote, "Watch the official trailer of #Victim - Who is next? A SonyLIV Tamil original directed by @chimbu_deven, @rajeshmdirector, @vp_offl, @beemji. Streaming exclusively only on #SonyLIV from the 5th of August."

Victim is produced by Axess Film Factory and Venkat Prabhu’s Black Ticket Company. While R Saravanan, Sakthi Saravanan, and Thamizh A Azhaga have handled the cinematography, it has music by Sam CS, Premgi, Ganesh Sekar, and Tenma. Lawrence Kishore, Akash Thomas, Selva RK and Venkat Raajen have taken care of the editing.

