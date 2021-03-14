IND USA
SP Jananathan has died of a cardiac arrest.
Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan dies, Shruti Haasan and other pay tributes

Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan dies, who also win the National Award, has died at his Chennai home. He was working on his film Laabam.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST

National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan, who was hospitalised on Thursday after he was found unconscious in his home, breathed his last on Sunday. As per an official statement, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

On Thursday, Jananathan was busy with the editing work of his upcoming Tamil film, Laabam. He left home for lunch but did not return even after a few hours. When his assistants went home to check on him, the front door was wide open, and he was found lying unconscious on the floor.

Jananathan was rushed to Apollo hospital in Chennai where he was diagnosed with blood clots in his brain. He was shifted to the ICU ward and immediately put on ventilator support.

"Laabam director SPJananathan, who was in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospitals, passed away today after suffering a cardiac arrest,” read a statement.


Actor Shruti Haasan, who worked with him in Laabam, took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. “It is with the heaviest Heart that We say goodbye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thank you for your wisdom and kind words. You will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family (sic),” she wrote.

Jananathan made his debut as a filmmaker with 2003 Tamil film Iyarkai, which went on to win the National Award.

He’s popular for making socially relevant films. His other films include E and Peranmai. His upcoming film Laabam, a political drama, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

This will be his second film with Vijay Sethupathi, with whom he had previously worked together in Purampoku Engira Podhuvudamai. Laabam is gearing up for release this April.

