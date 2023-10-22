Tamil star Ajith's house wall demolished. Here's why

Tamil actor Ajith, who currently lives in Injambakkam, Chennai after moving from Thiruvanmiyur, is facing an issue with his home. With road expansion and rainwater drainage works underway in his locality, a wall of his home has been demolished. (Also read: Did you know Ajith once fired a staff member for bad mouthing him but still paid his home loan?) Ajith's home has been affected by road work in his locality.

Not just his, surrounding walls of many houses in that area have been demolished. Due to this, people in Ajith's household are unable to go directly from the house to the beach.

Actor Ajith had renovated his home to bring some modern changes to his residence in 2017. Therefore, he moved and stayed in a different, rented house with his family. He equipped the house with all the latest facilities to operate everything remotely and got an interior designer on board to design it. He commissioned a special rooms for his son to play, and a separate space for learning dance and more.

On the work front, Ajith has committed to acting in only one film per year, and most recently, he acted in the movie Thinivu, which released in January. Afterwards, he took a break and went on a tour on his bike.

Following this, his next film Viduthalai is being directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. It is reported that the filming of Viduthalai is taking place in Azerbaijan. For this film, that Ajith has reduced his body weight, and photos of him have also gone viral on social media.

Ajith's father P Subramaniam Mani died earlier this year. A statement from the family confirmed that he was suffering from old age-related illness for a long time. It read, “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago."

