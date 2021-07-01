Tamil, Telugu industries start work: Vijay's Beast, Dhanush starrer D 43 among others resume shoots

Film shootings resumed for several Tamil and Telugu projects on Thursday after months of lockdown as part of the unlock phase. From Vijay’s Beast to Dhanush’s D 43 and Ravi Teja’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, shooting has resumed for these projects.

Vijay’s Beast, which is being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, has resumed shoot with the filming of a song featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde. This is the film’s second schedule and it’ll go on for 20 days.

In March, the team completed the first schedule in Georgia where they shoot some key sequences.

Dhanush’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film with director Karthick Naren resumed its shoot on Thursday in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, pictures of Dhanush from Hyderabad went viral on social media. Having recently returned from the shoot of Netflix’s film The Gray Man in Los Angeles, Dhanush took a brief break before joining the sets of Karthick’s film.

Currently referred to as D43, the project is tipped to be an investigative thriller and stars Malavika Mohanan.

Ravi Teja’s yet-untitled project with director Sarath Mandava resumed shoot on Thursday in Hyderabad. Currently dubbed RT68, the film will be co-produced by Ravi Teja.

As per the new unlock guidelines, film shootings can take place with a maximum of 100 crew members. Several artistes across Telugu and Tamil industries over the last few days have got themselves vaccinated ahead of joining a film set.

