The GOAT actor Parvati Nair responds to allegations of abuse by domestic worker: ‘The truth will be out soon’

Actor Parvati Nair found herself in legal trouble when the police registered a case in Chennai against her and five others for allegedly abusing a domestic worker. She has now reacted to the news, claiming it’s a false narrative and stating that the truth will be revealed soon. (Also Read: Case filed against The GOAT actor Parvati Nair for alleged abuse of domestic worker over suspected theft) Parvati Nair has been accused of abuse by a domestic worker. She was recently seen in The GOAT.

Parvati Nair reacts to allegations of abuse

After news broke that a case had been booked on Parvati, she responded to the allegations on X (formerly Twitter). Without clarifying much, she said that she has ‘full faith in the judicial system’, writing, “Some false narratives and baseless allegations are being circulated. I have full faith in the judicial system, and my legal team will take action against everyone responsible. The truth will be out soon. Thank you to all my fans, friends, and family for your unwavering support.”

What happened

According to ANI, Parvati is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a domestic worker called Subhash Chandra Bose. A case was registered on her and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) BNS following a complaint. In the complaint, Subhash claimed that he worked as a helper at KJR Studios and was asked to do domestic work at Parvati’s house in 2022. Back then, she filed a complaint against him for suspected theft. He alleges that Parvati slapped him at the studio and that others verbally abused him.

About Parvati Nair

Parvati Venugopal Nair was born to a Malayali family in Dubai. In 2012, she debuted with the Malayalam film Poppins, and in 2013, she debuted in Kannada with Story Kathe. She debuted in Tamil in 2015 with the Ajith-starrer Yennai Arindhaal. She later acted in films like Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nimir. She also starred in Ranveer Singh's 83 in Hindi and will soon be seen in the Tamil film Aalambana. Most recently, she played a key role in Venkat Prabhu’s Vijay-starrer The GOAT.