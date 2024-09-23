Case filed against The GOAT actor Parvati Nair for alleged abuse of domestic worker over suspected theft

Actor Parvati Nair, who starred alongside Vijay in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), is under investigation for allegedly assaulting and confining a worker named Subash Chandra Bose. She played a supporting role in the film that was released on September 5. (Also Read: Jayam Ravi on divorce: ‘If Aarti wanted to reconcile, why didn’t she reach out? I want custody of my kids’) Vijay-starrer The GOAT saw actor Parvati Nair in a key role recently.

The complaint

A case has been registered against the actor and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) BNS following a complaint by Subhash. According to DSR copy, Subhash, who worked as a helper at KJR Studios, was also asked to do domestic work at Parvati 's residence in 2022.

During that time, several items, including a laptop, watch, camera, and mobile phone, went missing from Parvati's house, after which the actor filed a complaint against Subhash over suspected theft allegations. However, Subhash has now come forward to share his side of the story.

Subhash alleges that after his release, when he returned to work at KJR Studios, Parvati came to the studio and slapped him, while the other five verbally abused him. He filed a complaint at Teynampet Police Station in Chennai; however, when no action was taken, he approached the Saidapet 19th MM Court.

Based on Saidapet Magistrate Court orders, an FIR has been registered against Parvati and others, and investigations in this matter are underway. She is yet to release a statement on the matter.

About Parvati Nair

Parvati Venugopal Nair was born to a Malayali family in Dubai. In 2012 she debuted with the Malayalam film Poppins and she debuted in Kannada in 2013 with Story Kathe. She debuted in Tamil in 2015 with the Ajith-starrer Yennai Arindhaal. She later acted in films like Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nimir. She also starred in Ranveer Singh's 83 in Hindi and will soon be seen in the Tamil film Aalambana.