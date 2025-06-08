Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Thug Life box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film ends 1st weekend with 35 crore, fails to surpass Indian 2

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 08, 2025 10:20 PM IST

Thug Life box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's film has remained steady after a massive dip on day 2.

Thug Life box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, ended its first weekend on a modest note. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 35.64 crore net in India in four days of its release. (Also Read: Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film collects over 60 crore)

Thug Life box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in a still from the film.
Thug Life box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in a still from the film.

Thug Life box office collection

Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday and collected 15.5 crore net in India on its opening day. The film saw a massive dip on Friday, bringing in 7.15 crore. Collections perked up a little on Saturday, with a collection of 7.75 crore. On Sunday, the film brought in an estimated 5.24 crore net in India, taking its first weekend collection to 35.64 crore. 

While these collections are decent, expectations for Mani and Kamal’s first film together in years were higher. With the film collections not perking up during the weekend, it seems less likely that the weekdays will bring about any change. Kamal’s previous film, Indian 2 by Shankar, performed better than Thug Life and made 62.15 crore in four days, and 59.15 crore by its first weekend. Mani’s Ponniyin Selvan I and II had also brought in 120.15 crore and 103.75 crore respectively at that time. 

About Thug Life

Thug Life sees Kamal play Shaktivel, aka Shakti and Silambarasan, his adopted son, Amar. Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf also star in the film. Thug Life is Kamal and Mani’s first film after their 1987 hit Nayakan, which is considered a cult classic. The film’s ban in Karnataka after the language row also could’ve affected the film’s collections, given that the state is a good market for Tamil films, apart from Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
