Thug Life box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan film ends 1st weekend with 35 crore, fails to surpass Indian 2

Thug Life box office collection day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, ended its first weekend on a modest note. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹35.64 crore net in India in four days of its release. (Also Read: Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film collects over ₹60 crore) Thug Life box office collection day 4: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in a still from the film.

Thug Life box office collection

Thug Life was released in theatres on Thursday and collected ₹15.5 crore net in India on its opening day. The film saw a massive dip on Friday, bringing in ₹7.15 crore. Collections perked up a little on Saturday, with a collection of ₹7.75 crore. On Sunday, the film brought in an estimated ₹5.24 crore net in India, taking its first weekend collection to ₹35.64 crore.

While these collections are decent, expectations for Mani and Kamal’s first film together in years were higher. With the film collections not perking up during the weekend, it seems less likely that the weekdays will bring about any change. Kamal’s previous film, Indian 2 by Shankar, performed better than Thug Life and made ₹62.15 crore in four days, and ₹59.15 crore by its first weekend. Mani’s Ponniyin Selvan I and II had also brought in ₹120.15 crore and ₹103.75 crore respectively at that time.

About Thug Life

Thug Life sees Kamal play Shaktivel, aka Shakti and Silambarasan, his adopted son, Amar. Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf also star in the film. Thug Life is Kamal and Mani’s first film after their 1987 hit Nayakan, which is considered a cult classic. The film’s ban in Karnataka after the language row also could’ve affected the film’s collections, given that the state is a good market for Tamil films, apart from Andhra Pradesh-Telangana.