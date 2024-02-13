Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s romantic drama 96 to re-release on Valentine's Day

Many romantic dramas are hitting the screens this Valentine’s Day and C Prem Kumar’s 2018 hit film, 96, also features on the list. Starring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film will be re-released in theatres this Wednesday. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan returns to Telugu cinema after almost a decade with Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara) Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from 96

Varsha Bollamma reacts

After the makers announced the re-release, actor Varsha Bollamma who got fame with the film, took to her X account to share a video. She says in the video, “Hi everyone I have some good news for all of you. 96 is re-releasing this Valentine’s Day. Though I was a small part of this film, it occupies a huge place in my heart. I can’t wait for all of you to watch it again and spread love.”

About 96

96 tells the story of two childhood lovers who meet after years at their school reunion. While they have both moved on with their lives, the more they talk the more, the love for each other seems to rekindle. What happens in the one night they spend together and do they resolve their feelings for each other forms the story. Trisha plays the married mother of one in the film while Vijay plays a photographer. The film was later remade in Telugu as Jaanu with Sharwanand and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Upcoming work

Trisha will return to Telugu cinema after years with Chiranjeevi co-starrer Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame. She will also soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, apart from Vidaa Muyarchi with Ajith Kumar. She is also shooting for films called Ram and Identity in Malayalam. Vijay was recently seen in the Katrina Kaif co-starrer Merry Christmas by Sriram Raghavan. He will soon be seen in Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2. The film is a sequel of Vetrimaaran’s 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1.

