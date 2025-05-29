Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Veteran actor Rajesh dies in Chennai at 75, Radhika Sarathkumar sends condolences

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 29, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Veteran actor Rajesh, known for playing lead and supporting roles in Tamil and Malayalam films and serials, died in Chennai on 29 May. 

Veteran actor and businessman Rajesh Williams, who had acted in hundreds of Tamil and Malayalam films and TV serials, died in Chennai on Thursday (29 May). He was 75. Through his career, Rajesh was known for playing a range of roles as a lead actor and a supporting character artiste.

Rajesh had acted in hundreds of films and TV serials since he began his career in 1974.
Rajesh had acted in hundreds of films and TV serials since he began his career in 1974.

Veteran actor Rajesh dies

Rajesh’s nephew confirmed the news to DT Next that the actor-businessman died on Thursday. He had complained of low blood pressure in the morning and had died on the way to the hospital. He is survived by daughter Divya and son Deepak, who debuted as an actor in 2014. His wife, Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar, died in 2012.

Radhika Sarathkumar shares condolences

After news broke of his death, Radhika Sarathkumar mourned his passing on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #rajesh s unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP.”

Producer-author G Dhananjayen posted, “Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”

About Rajesh’s career

Rajesh was born to Williams Nattar and Lily Grace Mankondar at Mannargudi, Tiruvarur. He worked as a high school teacher from 1972 to 1979. In 1974, he debuted as an actor with Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, but it was with a small role. He only got the opportunity to act as a lead in the 1979 film Kanni Paruvathile.

He acted in the 1984 film Achamillai Achamillai, by K. Balachander. Rajesh also worked in TV shows like Micro Thodargal-Azhukku Vetti and Karthigai Deepam most recently. He was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas by Sriram Raghavan as Yadhoom Uncle in the Tamil version of the film.

Rajesh also ventured into the hotel and real estate businesses, becoming one of the leading builders in Chennai.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Veteran actor Rajesh dies in Chennai at 75, Radhika Sarathkumar sends condolences
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On