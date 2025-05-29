Veteran actor Rajesh dies in Chennai at 75, Radhika Sarathkumar sends condolences

Veteran actor and businessman Rajesh Williams, who had acted in hundreds of Tamil and Malayalam films and TV serials, died in Chennai on Thursday (29 May). He was 75. Through his career, Rajesh was known for playing a range of roles as a lead actor and a supporting character artiste. Rajesh had acted in hundreds of films and TV serials since he began his career in 1974.

Veteran actor Rajesh dies

Rajesh’s nephew confirmed the news to DT Next that the actor-businessman died on Thursday. He had complained of low blood pressure in the morning and had died on the way to the hospital. He is survived by daughter Divya and son Deepak, who debuted as an actor in 2014. His wife, Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar, died in 2012.

Radhika Sarathkumar shares condolences

After news broke of his death, Radhika Sarathkumar mourned his passing on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #rajesh s unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP.”

Producer-author G Dhananjayen posted, “Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”

About Rajesh’s career

Rajesh was born to Williams Nattar and Lily Grace Mankondar at Mannargudi, Tiruvarur. He worked as a high school teacher from 1972 to 1979. In 1974, he debuted as an actor with Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, but it was with a small role. He only got the opportunity to act as a lead in the 1979 film Kanni Paruvathile.

He acted in the 1984 film Achamillai Achamillai, by K. Balachander. Rajesh also worked in TV shows like Micro Thodargal-Azhukku Vetti and Karthigai Deepam most recently. He was last seen in the Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif-starrer Merry Christmas by Sriram Raghavan as Yadhoom Uncle in the Tamil version of the film.

Rajesh also ventured into the hotel and real estate businesses, becoming one of the leading builders in Chennai.