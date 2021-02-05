Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith defend farmers' right to protest: 'It is democracy'
- Filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, and actor Salim Kumar, have spoken about the ongoing farmers' protest in India.
National award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, and Tamil filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Pa Ranjith, have declared their support for protesting farmers. While Salim asked what is wrong if international celebrities commented on the agitation, Vetrimaaran and Ranjith have come in support of the farmers.
In his Facebook post, Vetrimaaran wrote: “Protest is the expression of people who are not heard otherwise. The power of governance is given to the Government by the People. It should protect the interest of the people, not act as corporate collaborators. Farmers are trying to defend the spirit of the nation. Protesting for their rights and supporting the protest is democracy.”
Vetrimaaran, known for hard-hitting films such as Visaaranai and Asuran, is one of the first filmmakers from the south to voice his opinion on the farmers' protest.
Ranjith, who is known for his films such as Kabali and Kaala, took to Twitter to express his opinion. He said those questioning the farmers’ protest should understand why they're doing it. “We stand with farmers & so, we support for the cause that the farmers have been fighting for the last few months. People, whoever questions farmer's protest & its supporters, should have a sense that the survival of farmers depends on MSP! #FarmersBill #StandWithFarmers (sic),” Ranjith wrote.
Salim Kumar, in his Facebook post, asked in Malayalam why international icons such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg calling attention to the matter is a problem.
As per India Today report, his translated post read: “The image of George Floyd being killed by kneeling on his neck by a white guy in America had rattled every human being with a conscience. Every nation, community and we Indians, reacted strongly against the US. Not even one American said, this is an internal matter and outsiders need not convey their opinions or that it was an issue for the US to handle internally. They accepted the criticism whole-heartedly. We even saw the US police chief apologise on his knees. What will we Indians lose that the Americans did not when Rihanna and Greta criticize us? Those who want to protest will protest. There are no borders of nationality, religion or class when it comes to this.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn attend Koozhangal premiere at Rotterdam film festival
- Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn's production Koozhangal was premiered at International Film Festival of Rotterdam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah on board Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil comedy Don
- Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster
- Arya plays the antagonist in Anand Shankar's Tamil film, Enemy. It stars Vishal as the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to release in cinemas on March 26, see new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush wishes for Jagame Thandiram to release in theatres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot begins for Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya featuring Santhanam
- The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic
- Sudeep was in awe as the teaser and logo of his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Don, makers tease with announcement video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, Siva begins work on next with Suriya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery
- Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox