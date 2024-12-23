Menu Explore
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 3: Vijay Sethupathi's new film lags behind Maharaja, earns nearly 23 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 23, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 3: The film has been doing well in India. Is it doing better than Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 1 and Maharaja?

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 3: The film, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Viduthalai 2 has earned nearly 23 crore within three days of its release. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film surpassed the earnings of Vijay's Viduthalai Part 1 on its third day but lagged behind Maharaja. (Also Read | Viduthalai Part 2 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in a highly sermonising story)

Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 3: Vijay Sethupathi ina still from the film.
Viduthalai Part 2 box office collection day 3: Vijay Sethupathi ina still from the film.

Viduthalai Part 2 domestic box office

As per the report, the film earned 7.5 crore [Tamil: 7 crore; Telugu: 50 lakh] on day one and 7.7 crore on day two. It earned 7.60 crore nett on day three as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned 22.80 crore. Viduthalai Part 2 had an overall 39.38% Tamil occupancy on Sunday.

The film has crossed the earnings of Vijay's Viduthalai Part 1 (which earned 5.05 crore) on day three, as per Sacnilk.com. However, it was unable to surpass the collection of Maharaja (which earned 9.65 crore on day 3).

About Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2 is a sequel to his 2023 hit film Viduthalai Part 1. The film follows a police constable’s conflict with the leader of a separatist group. Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan in the film, Vijay plays Perumal ‘Vaathiyaar’, the leader of Makkal Padai, and Manju Warrier plays his wife Mahalakshmi. The film is the second instalment in a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan.

About Viduthalai Part 1

The Tamil-language period crime thriller film (2023) was also directed by Vetrimaaran. The cast included Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar Ramesh, and Pavel Navageethan. Viduthalai released in theatres to positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success at the box office.

About Maharaja

Nithilan Saminathan directed the Tamil-language action thriller. It released in theatres in June 2024 to critical acclaim from critics. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan and Bharathiraja.

