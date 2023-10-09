Vijay Antony's wife Fatima shares heartbreaking note after daughter Meera's death: 'Can’t live without you'

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter died by suicide on September 19. She was 16 years old. Now, the actor's wife Fatima shared the first post on her X account (formerly called Twitter) to pen a heartbreaking note on the death of her daughter. She posted a picture of Meera to accompany the post. (Also read: Vijay Antony returns to work days after daughter's death, fans say it might be 'too early') Fatima has issued an emotional statement on social media after daughter Meera's death.

Fatima's note for Meera

On Monday, Vijay Antony's wife Fatima took to her X account and wrote that she is finding it difficult to keep going ahead and wants Meera to return to her family. "If I’d known u will live only for 16 yrs, I would have just kept u very very close to me, not even shown you to the sun and moon, am drowning and dying with ur thoughts, can’t live without you, come back to babba and amma. laara keeps waiting for u, love u Thangam⁦ @vijayantony," the post read. Fatima shared a picture of Meera with the post. In the picture, Meera was seen in a blue outfit, holding a paper in her hands.

About Meera's death

Vijay Antony and Fatima’s daughter was reportedly found dead in her room at around 3 am on September 19. The actor and music composer rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A few days after her death, Vijay issued an emotional statement on social media. In the post written in Tamil, Vijay Antony spoke at length about his daughter.

The statement in Tamil loosely translated as, "My daughter Meera is such an affectionate and brave girl. She is now in a better and peaceful place where there won't be caste, creed, money, jealousy, pain. She is still talking to me. I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her.” Fatima broke down in tears at the funeral as she bid farewell to her daughter, as per local media house Thanthi TV. She reportedly said, “I carried you in the womb... You could have said a word to me.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

