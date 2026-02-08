Vijay attends wedding event in Chennai amid Jana Nayagan row, clicks pics with fans. Watch

The actor was also seen talking with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as they sat together. Before leaving, he was also seen clicking pictures with fans. The event was also attended by actor Suriya. Reacting to the photos and videos, a fan wrote, "Good to see him out and about like this for a social event." A comment read, "He is having fun. Nice." A person wrote, "Wow, amazing Vijay sir." “So sweet of him to click photos with fans,” read a tweet.

The wedding of YS Sunil Reddy's son, Sahil, and Vedika, took place on Sunday. For the event, Vijay wore a white shirt, matching pants and a beige blazer. As he arrived at the event, he smiled and shook hands with several people. At the event, Vijay was welcomed with a flower bouquet.

Amid uncertainty over the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan , and the legal row with the CBFC, actor-politician Vijay attended a wedding in Chennai. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event alongside YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief of the YSR Congress Party.

All about Jana Nayagan row Vijay found himself amid a storm after his last film, Jana Nayagan, faced a delay in release. Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9. The H Vinoth-directed film was supposed to be Vijay’s final film before he contested the Tamil Nadu elections this year with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. However, the film has been stuck in a certification limbo with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Recently, during the January 27 hearing at the Madras High Court, a two-judge bench set aside the single-judge bench’s January 9 directive to the CBFC, which had asked them to certify the film. The court directed the producer and the CBFC back to a single-judge bench, stating that the censor board should’ve been allowed time to file a counter. The film has yet to be certified, and both the production house, KVN Productions, and the CBFC have refused to comment on the matter.

Later, the CBFC filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with the release of actor Jana Nayagan.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Vijay, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.