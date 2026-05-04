‘He wanted to do something for Tamil Nadu’: Vijay's father says as TVK leads in 110 seats, calls it ‘historical success’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shoba Chandrasekhar, TVK chief Vijay's mother, reacted to the latest counting trends and TVK emerging as a lead. She beamed with happiness and smiled as she said, “I am so happy.” His father, SA Chandrasekhar, says, "She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy..."

Chandrasekhar, who had helped launch his son's career as a child artist in the 1980's, said that for the last 30 years Vijay had hoped to "do something for Tamil Nadu," with his efforts culminating in a stunning debut electoral performance in the State. "I am motivated. As a human, you should not only be an artist, you should have some social thinking. For last 30 years, he (Vijay) had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister," Chandrasekhar said.

'I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay' Chandrasekhar added, "In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay."

"Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader. Every lady treats him like his own son, people treat him like their own brother. Sixty-year-olds consider him a grandson, he has developed that relationship with the public," he said.

TVK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, appeared to be pulling off a historic debut performance as it led in over 130 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the magic number is 118. Voting for the Tamil Nadu election 2026 took place in a single phase on April 23, along with the first phase of West Bengal poll. Vijay, mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’, has emerged to be a significant player in Tamil Nadu election due to his massive fan following.