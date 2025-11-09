Vijay’s farewell dance in Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan hits 10M views on YouTube in hours

Thalapathy Kacheri, the debut single from Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube within hours of its release on November 8. The track composed by Anirudh Ravichander with vocals by Vijay, Anirudh, and Arivu, trended globally on X in 22 countries. As Vijay commits himself to politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, the song pays a tribute to his acting career. Vijay’s farewell dance in Thalapathy Kacheri hits 10 million views on YouTube(YouTube/T-series)

Vijay’s last dance: Thalapathy Kacheri rules YouTube

Jana Nayagan’s debut single, Thalapathy Kacheri, which is a tribute to actor Vijay’s contribution to Tamil cinema, has gained over 10 million views on YouTube since its release on November 8. The 3-minute-21-second-long lyrics video begins with Anirudh singing and playing his guitar on stage.

A grey-haired Vijay is shown dancing wildly in front of a sizable throng shortly after. Mamitha and Pooja soon join him in the festivities. With songs and images that highlight his most memorable roles over the years, the video also honours his legacy. Anirudh asks for "one last dance" at the end, and Vijay gladly complies.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s last film

Vijay plans to completely devote his time to politics after Jana Nayagan’s release in January next year. Soon after the movie hits the theatres, Vijay will contest in the Tamil Nadu elections for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and others.

Vijay was only 10 when he made his acting debut in the Tamil film Vetri in 1984. He appeared as a child actor in several films, including Kudumbam (1984), Vasantha Raagam (1986), Sattam Oru Vilayaattu (1987) and Ithu Engal Neethi (1988).

FAQs

How many views has the Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri gained on YouTube?

The Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri has gained over 10 million views on YouTube as of now.

When will Jana Nayagan hit the theatres?

Jana Nayagan hit the theatres on 9 January 2026.

Who composed the track Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan?

Anirudh composed the track Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan.