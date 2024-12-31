When Katrina Kaif turned into a ballerina for Thalapathy Vijay; 16 year old ad goes viral, fans call her ‘ethereal’

Katrina Kaif is one of the most adored actors of the Hindi film industry, who has worked very hard to reach the heights of popularity that she is on today. Over the years, she has grown as an actor, as a dancer and as an artist. But if there is one thing that has stayed constant is her ethereal beauty. Proof of the same is a 16 year old advertisement of Kat that we stumbled upon today. Apart from her evergreen beauty and the red ballerina outfit that Katrina has donned, it is her onscreen chemistry with her co-star that stole our attention. This is because for the first time ever, Katrina shared screen with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Katrina Kaif and Thalapathy Vijay in an old ad

Thalapathy Vijay and Katrina Kaif

Yes, you read that right. In this advertisement, shot around 16 years ago, Vijay opens a soft drink bottle. He then brings Katrina’s poster alive using the magic in the bottle. She jumps out of the poster in her pretty red dress and ballet flats, to join him on the dance floor in an attempt to steal the bottle. In the end, Katrina appears for real and catches him. She applauds Vijay before opening her own bottle of the beverage. The two then do a crazy handshake. This advertisement will definitely make you want to see Vijay and Katrina together in a film soon! Check it out:

Soon after this old commercial resurfaced on the internet, it sent social media into a frenzy with fans gushing over Katrina. For instance, one netizen shared, “5 rupees ka coke 😅😂 oh those days. But seriously no one beats prime katrina. How etheral she looks as the ballerina in this , if I ever saw her in real life I would just keep staring man ❄❤,” whereas another comment read, “She still is etheral. i've seen and met her this past year at merry christmas film companion even, i was just few inches far from her, she was ABSOLUTELY STUNNING. i was just staring at her the whole event and interview.” A third fan gushed, “Hrithik Katrina and Aishwarya are made for World Cinema.”

After watching this old commercial, are you manifesting a film starring Katrina and Vijay together? We sure are!