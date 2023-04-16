Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi step out together for PS-2 promotions: 'Cholas are back'

The concluding part of the film adaptation of classic Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan, hits theatres later this April. The film's stars headed out together on a chartered plane as they arrived in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to promote it. Vikram, who plays Aditha Karikalan, the prince of the Cholas, posted a picture with a few of the other cast members including Trisha Krishan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi as they landed at the airport. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer: Aishwarya Rai reigns supreme once again as Nandini who seeks revenge from Cholas. Watch) The actors of the Mani Ratnam film travelled together for the film promotions in Tamil Nadu ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2's release.

On Twitter, the 'Chola' gang looked quite different in their modern avatars. A slim Vikram is almost unrecognisable as he had his hair up in a bun and was sporting a long beard. The actor was wearing an all-white shirt and pants. Trisha Krishan had donned a sea green dress, while Aishwarya Lekshmi posed on the airplane steps in a pink floral dress. Karthi had on a maroon flannel shirt with a white T-shirt and jeans, while Jayam Ravi wore a blue polo shirt and jeans.

The actor added the hashtag, the Cholas are back, to the group photo. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has a double role in the film, was not present with the group for the promotions. Fans reacted positively to the cast picture and also praised Vikram for his new look. One fan wrote, "Leaner meaner stronger." While another shared, "Chiyaan looking super fit and reduced huge amount of weight n his dedication to the movies are always awesome."

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first part of the epic historical saga was released theatrically on 30 September 2022. It went on to earn over ₹500 crore (around $63 million) and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. Besides the Chola gang, PS - 2 also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R Parthiban and Lal.

The music for the film is composed by Mani's long-time collaborator AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Mani, B Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel. In the second part of the film, which releases on April 28, Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) sets out on a path to become Rajaraja I, the famed ruler of the Cholas, and fulfill his destiny. Aishwarya as Nandini, Queen of Pazhuvoor seeks to exact revenge on Vikram's Aditha Karikalan.

