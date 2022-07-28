When Dhanush said he’d be a cook if not an actor: I would make omellete, fried rice for my father, wait for his approval

Actor Dhanush, who was recently seen in The Russo Brothers-directed film, The Gray Man, is known for his multi-faceted personality. Besides acting, he’s someone who has proved his mettle as a filmmaker, writer and singer. As a child, he had experimented a lot with his cooking and made simple dishes like omellete and fried rice for his father. Also read: The Gray Man sequel and spin-off announced days after Joe Russo guaranteed Dhanush's return

During the promotions of Shamitabh, Dhanush opened up about his love for cooking. He said he would’ve become a chef, if not an actor, given his non-hero looks.

“Chef for sure. I love to cook and I experimented a lot with cooking as a child. I would always be planning to cook something for my father. I learnt simple things like omellete, fried rice and sandwich and most often I would make them and offer it to my father and wait for his approval. When he appreciated what I cooked, it would make me happy,” he told The Hindu in an interview in 2015.

He added that he regrets he doesn’t find any time to enter the kitchen now. However, he said he wouldn’t mind playing a chef in reel life. “That would be great. I love the art of cooking. Mixing ingredients, creating an aroma, chopping vegetables — everything about cooking entices me. I learnt to cook from my mother, she is a wonderful cook and that makes me a wonderful eater as well,” he said.

Seen playing a no-nonsense assassin in The Gray Man, Dhanush is looking forward to the release of his upcoming Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam in August. He is is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. The film’s teaser will be released on Thursday on the occasion of his birthday.

Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu industry.

Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie while GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose music. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

