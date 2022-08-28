When Queen Elizabeth visited sets of Kamal Haasan's 'most expensive Indian film' Marudhanayagam

Kamal Haasan is back to complete work on his upcoming film Indian 2, months after the shoot was stopped due to an accident that left three crew members dead. Not many know the actor was once set to make the most expensive film in the Indian history and had managed to get none other than Queen Elizabeth at its launch in 1997. The film was Marudhanayagam, which unfortunately could never see the light of the day. Also read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan ‘is back’ as film's shoot resumes after a two-year break due to Covid-19

Kamal Haasan was directing and producing Marudhanayagam while also playing the role of 18th-century warrior Muhammed Yusuf Khan. It was estimated to be made on a budget of ₹85 crore in that time but couldn't be made as an international company funding the budget backed out. Even Kate Winslet was offered the lead female role of Marsha in the film but she refused, making Kamal go to Europe in search of the suitable star cast.

A Reddit user has now shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth from her visit to the film launch in 1997. She had attended the launch at MGR Film City on October 16, 1997. She spent 20 minutes on the sets during which then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had also joined her. Kamal's then wife and actor Sarika is also seen in a beige saree in the picture, she was the costume designer on the film. Queen Elizabeth was shown a teaser at the launch, which was a battle scene that cost Kamal Haasan over ₹1 crore.

Reacting to it, a Reddit user wrote, “I want Marudhanayagam to return but not Kamal as main.” Another suggested that Vikram could be apt for the lead role if the film is made again. “Why other then Vikram there is no one fit to be on that role and plus he has a decent reputation,” the comment read.

