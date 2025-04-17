Who is DJ Vasi Sachi? Meet Bigg Boss Tamil fame Priyanka Deshpande's second husband

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Priyanka Deshpande took to her Instagram account to announce her wedding to DJ Vasi Sachi. The couple chose to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony and were all smiles as they were surrounded with family and friends on their special day. (Also read: Sparsh Shrivastava talks about pressure after Laapataa Ladies: ‘I feel responsibility to be associated with good script’) Priyanka Deshpande tied the knot with DJ Vasi and shared the pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “16.04.2025. Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one (red heart emoticon) #love.”

Who is Vasi Sachi?

Vasi is a popular DJ and entrepreneur. He is a well-known name in the DJ circuit. He is also the founder of an event management company Clique 187. The company helps in organising private events, high-profile weddings, and parties. Priyanka met Vasi at an event and the two have been dating each other for while.

Priyanka was previously married to Praveen Kumar in 2016. However as per reports, the two decided to part ways sometime in 2022.

Wishes from celebrities

Several friends and well-wishers congratulated Priyanka on her special day. Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Niroop Nandakumar wrote, “After everything you’ve been through, seeing you step into a love that cherishes you feels like watching the sun rise after a long night. You didn’t just find love, you found someone who gets you, respects you, and probably laughs at your worst jokes too( feel sorry for ma man though ) 🤣. I’m so happy for you, and I know this new chapter will be everything your heart has been waiting for Just remember, no matter where life takes you be it candlelit dinners or late-night silly fights ,you will always be loved. Fiercely, endlessly, and now, finally, rightly.”

Television actor Anshitha posted a picture from the wedding and wrote, “My dear akka✨, you deserve all the best in the world. I hope your married life is filled with joy and happiness🧿I’m praying for you to have a blessed and happy home as you embark on the incredible journey of marriage. May that lovely smile from your wedding day remain on your face forever. Have a wonderful wedding day.”

Priyanka is one of the highest-paid and most recognized TV anchors in the industry. She has been one of the contestants in Season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. She emerged as the runner-up on that show.