Why was Vijay Sethupathi’s Train delayed for months? Producer Thanu reveals

After months of intense speculation surrounding the theatrical release of director Mysskin’s highly anticipated thrillerTrain, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu has finally cleared the air regarding the movie's extended delay. Fronted by Vijay Sethupathi, the project stands out as one of the most talked-about titles in the versatile actor's upcoming pipeline. Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Train.

The film originally went on floors back in 2023, instantly generating a massive wave of excitement when its gritty first-look poster was unveiled to the public. Yet, despite that soaring initial momentum, the thriller has hit a standstill without a definitive release date, leaving eager fans questioning exactly what has been stalling its arrival in cinemas.

The real reason behind the delay The long wait for veteran producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu’s next big project had nothing to do with standard production delays or scheduling conflicts. In a recent conversation with Cinema Express, Thanu clarified that the extensive timeline was entirely driven by the film's massive post-production demands and highly intricate digital effects.

Because the entire narrative unfolds within a moving train, the creative team had to build the film's environment practically from scratch in post-production. Thanu revealed that the painstaking process is finally behind them.

He said, "The real reason why the film was delayed for these many months was because the train will be featured in the movie for the entire duration of two and a half hours. Filming was entirely done on the sets. If it has to run, there has to be extensive CG work involved. All of it has been completed now.”