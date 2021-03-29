IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun celebrates Holi with family, see pic
Allu Arjun celebrating Holi with family.
Allu Arjun celebrating Holi with family.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun celebrates Holi with family, see pic

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with the actor and their daughter on the occasion of Holi.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:37 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun, who has taken a break from the shooting of upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, celebrated Holi with his family. His wife Sneha shared a picture as a story on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen with his wife and their daughter. All of them are covered in colour. On the career front, Arjun will be next seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Pushpa.

Allu Arjun with his wife and daughter.
Allu Arjun with his wife and daughter.


The project will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Fahadh Faasil.

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious Holi post with Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative for the coronavirus. The shooting is expected to resume later this month.

The makers had recently revealed that they're spending a whopping 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, will release worldwide on August 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
allu arjun holi

Related Stories

Fahadh Faasil to play a negative role in Pushpa.
Fahadh Faasil to play a negative role in Pushpa.
telugu cinema

Fahadh Faasil to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Fahadh Faasil will play the antagonist in his debut Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the lead protagonist.
READ FULL STORY
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP